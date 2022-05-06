Food inspection drive on in Ernakulam as shigella, salmonella trigger alarm

Aishwarya Prabhakaran and Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The food poisoning cases reported recently have renewed focus on the hygiene standards at eateries in Ernakulam. The food safety department carried out inspections at 52 hotels in the past four days and 14 of them were issued rectification notices and 18 compounding notices. According to officials, more inspections will be conducted in the coming days.

“Roadside eateries including ‘thattukadas’ will be inspected and offenders issued notices,” said Murali N P, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Ernakulam. “The public should be more careful while consuming food from outside. Ensuring quality and hygiene is important to avoid health issues,” he added. Similarly, Kochi corporation and Thrikkakara municipality have initiated food inspections under their jurisdictions.

On Wednesday, four persons were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery with food poisoning after consuming spoilt dishes from ‘Cafe Retro’ hotel in Kakkanad. Following the incident, the district health department too launched inspection drives in various parts of the district.

“The hotel was inspected by the health inspector after receiving the complaint. The hotel was shut down after spoilt food was found during the inspection,” said Thrikkakara municipality chairperson Ajitha Thankappan. “The health conditions of those hospitalised are stable. Food safety inspections are being carried out regularly.”

District medical officer V Jayasree said: “Most of the roadside eateries and small restaurants in the city and suburbs are functioning flouting public health and food safety rules and regulations. Considering public health, we have conducted inspections in various areas including Thrikkakara, Edappally and Kaloor. The health department has limitations in taking action against eateries and hotels. “From the public health point of view, if unhygienic conditions are noted, notices will be issued and we will inform the food safety officials. The testing of the quality of food and the follow-up formalities are being done by the food safety department”

Sources said health department was planning a week-long inspection drive to cover the district.

In normal cases, food poisoning is limited to vomiting and diarrhoea. It can become life-threatening if it causes dehydration and kidney failure.

“If the diagnosis and treatment get delayed, it could emerge into a life-threatening situation, especially among children. With shigella and salmonella threats rising in the state, we should be on vigil. More and more eateries and food joints are coming up in the city day by day but, at times, the authorities fail to ensure food safety at these places,” said Dr V Anand, gastroenterologist based in Kochi.