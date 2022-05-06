Fort Kochi hotel owner, staffers held for brutal assault at DJ party

By Express News Service

KOCHI: No18 Hotel managing director Roy Vayalat, 52, and two staffers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Alappuzha native who had come along with his friends to attend a DJ party at the property in Fort Kochi.

Police officers said the incident occurred on Wednesday when the complainant and his friends demanded a refund of the money paid to attend the night party, as they had been restricted from dancing. The arrested staffers were identified as Mathew Vinod, 30, of Ezhupunna, and Vishnu Kumar, 26, of Kottarakkara.

“A search is on for two more staffers,” officers said, adding that the accused had brutally beaten up the complainant and his friends. They were rescued from the spot and taken to a hospital by a Fort Kochi police station team.

Notably, Roy was already facing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was also booked in connection with the death of two models — Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajahan — at Vyttila in the wee hours of November 1, 2021. They were returning home after a party at No.18 Hotel in Fort Kochi, when the car in which they were travelling rammed a tree.