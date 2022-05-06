STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fort Kochi hotel owner, staffers held for brutal assault at DJ party

The arrested staffers were identified as Mathew Vinod, 30, of Ezhupunna, and Vishnu Kumar, 26, of Kottarakkara. 

Published: 06th May 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: No18 Hotel managing director Roy Vayalat, 52, and two staffers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Alappuzha native who had come along with his friends to attend a DJ party at the property in Fort Kochi. 

Police officers said the incident occurred on Wednesday when the complainant and his friends demanded a refund of the money paid to attend the night party, as they had been restricted from dancing. The arrested staffers were identified as Mathew Vinod, 30, of Ezhupunna, and Vishnu Kumar, 26, of Kottarakkara. 

“A search is on for two more staffers,” officers said, adding that the accused had brutally beaten up the complainant and his friends. They were rescued from the spot and taken to a hospital by a Fort Kochi police station team.

Notably, Roy was already facing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was also booked in connection with the death of two models — Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajahan — at Vyttila in the wee hours of November 1, 2021. They were returning home after a party at No.18 Hotel in Fort Kochi, when the car in which they were travelling rammed a tree.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fort Kochi
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp