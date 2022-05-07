Get, Set, Go Gaga!!

LIKHITHA PRASANNA By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The last two pandemic-ridden years were disappointing for both music lovers and musicians equally. But this weekend, Kochi will renew its passion for independent music at one of the biggest shows to be ever held in the state — the second edition of IndieGaga fest — at Bolgatty Palace and Island Resorts.

“We have been waiting for this. We tried to conduct the second edition in 2020, but had to drop the plan due to the pandemic. In September 2021, we tried to put the show together once again, but with no luck. Looks like 2022 is the year,” says Sumesh Lal, CEO and director of Wonderwall media, who is conducting the event.

The first edition of IndieGaga fest in 2019 saw participation of music bands as well as artists. “We want IndieGaga fest to be an annual event that provides a platform for musicians and visual artists. Unless we create venues for homegrown artists, they won’t get the opportunity to grow. People buying tickets to watch these artists perform, I think, is the biggest encouragement we can offer them,” says Sumesh. Indeed, the show selling out tickets three days in advance is testimony to the love Kochi has for independent music and homegrown artists.

Sumesh says the idea is to include one international artist every year. “This year, however, that won’t be possible due to the pandemic. So the 2022 fest will be a tribute to Malayalam indie music,” he adds. The festival, which is being held across two stages, will see popular indie bands like Avial, Thaikkudam Bridge, The Downtroddence, Agam, Job Kurian and Sithara Krishnakumar’s project Malabaricus on stage 1. Stage 2 will feature hip-hop artists like Street Academics, Fejo, Thirumali, Marthyan and MC Couper.

The venue will also feature food and beverage stalls, exhibitors and fashion markets. “We have taken all precautions to ensure the safety of concert goers. We have limited the entry to 70% of the venue’s capacity to avoid crowding. Sanitisers and masks will be available at the venue too. We hope the festival will be an experience to remember for every Kochiite,” concludes Sumesh.

Discounts from Kochi Metro!

Kochi Metro, official travel partner for IndieGaga fest, is encouraging music lovers to ‘leave their cars at home and travel by metro to IndieGaga’ in an effort to reduce traffic snarls at the venue.

50% discount on Metro tickets on valid IndieGaga tickets

E-bus shuttle service between MG Road metro station and Bolgatty every 30 minutes

Metro train service extended to 11.30 pm on Sunday

Stage 1

Thaikkudam Bridge

The band literally had its inception near Thaikkudam Bridge at Thaikkudam, Kochi, in early 2013. Since then, the band they gone on to win numerous awards, performed at over 400 venues all over the world and released their own albums. The genre-bending group is full of surprises.

Avial

The alternative rock band formed in Thiruvananthapuram in 2003, is known for their Malayalam lyrics. The band initially included lead vocalist Anandraj Benjamin Paul, turntablist and backing vocalist Tony John, guitarist Rex Vijayan, bassist Naresh Kamath and drummer Mithun Puthanveetil.

Job Kurian

Job Kurian has been prevalent in the Malayalam Playback Industry and independent music scene for the past 13 years, maintaining a high reputation. He was in TV shows such as straight from the heart, Music Mojo (3 seasons), Thalam (album), hope project, and more.

Project Malabaricus

Led by Malayalam playback singer Sithara Krishnakumar, Project Malabaricus is the latest breakout band from South India. Liboy Paisley Kripesh, Vijo Job, Srinath Nair, Ajay Krishnan, and Midhun Paul will be performing at Indiegaga International Music and Arts Festival slongside Sithara. The band formed in 2017 won hearts for their local flavour.

Agam

The Bangalore-based contemporary Carnatic progressive rock band was formed in 2003. The current lineup includes Harish Sivaramakrishnan (vocals) Swamy Seetharaman (keyboards and lyricist), T Praveen Kumar (lead guitar) and Aditya Kasyap (bass guitar and backing vocals).

The Down Troddence

The band started off as a two-man studio project by Varun and Munz in 2008, called Ultimatyum. The band got its first big boost with the release of the music video for their single Shiva. Lineup includes Munz, Varun Raj, Neze, Advaith, Sushin Shyam.

STAGE 2

Street Academics

The popular Indian alternative hip-hop group from Kerala is known for their songs that blend Malayalam, English and Tamil lyrics. Members include Rjv Ernesto, Haris Saleem, Amjad Nadeem, Arjjun (Imbachi), Sai Giridhar.

Thirumali

ThirumaLi was one of the pioneers to spearhead hip-hop movement in Kerala. His track Malayali Da, has over 27 lakh views on YouTube. He has also worked on the song Unnikrishnan, in the Dulquer Salman-starrer Varane Avasyamund, alongside Alphons Joseph.

Fejo

Febin Joseph started his solo hip-hop career in 2009. Rapping fluently in Malayalam, Fejo has worked with music composers including Raftaar, Sushin Shyam, Jakes Bejoy, Rahul Raj, Girish Nakod.

Marthyan

Known for his delivery of the title track of international hit superhero movie Minnal Murali, Calicut-native Marthyan is one of the most promising names in Malayalam hip-hop

MC Couper

The rapper featured in latest Tovino-starrer Naradan, Shambhu Ajith aka MC Couper has been active in the hip-hop scene for almost four years now. His debut EP Rap Bhooshanam Cochin Brothers came out recently