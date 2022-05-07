STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Health dept shuts two eateries in Kochi, issues notices

A team led by DMO V Jayasree inspected several raustaurants in places such as Kaloor and MG Road.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two eateries were shut down and notices were issued to four outlets as the district health department and the health wing of the Kochi Corporation jointly conducted food inspections at various parts of the city on Friday. 

A team led by DMO V Jayasree inspected several raustaurants in places such as Kaloor and MG Road. The health department noted that most of the eateries in the city were preparing food in unhygienic conditions. 
“Dilapidated kitchen, unhygienic store rooms, restaurants functioning without licence and employing workers without health card came to our notice,” the DMO said.

“Food items stored in refrigerators,  including fish and chicken,  were found mixed up with cooked and uncooked items. The food safety officials were informed of the violations.” Jayasree said follow-up action on eateries that were issued notices would be stringent. “We will be conducting inspections across the district in the coming days,” the DMO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi food poison
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp