Health dept shuts two eateries in Kochi, issues notices

KOCHI: Two eateries were shut down and notices were issued to four outlets as the district health department and the health wing of the Kochi Corporation jointly conducted food inspections at various parts of the city on Friday.

A team led by DMO V Jayasree inspected several raustaurants in places such as Kaloor and MG Road. The health department noted that most of the eateries in the city were preparing food in unhygienic conditions.

“Dilapidated kitchen, unhygienic store rooms, restaurants functioning without licence and employing workers without health card came to our notice,” the DMO said.

“Food items stored in refrigerators, including fish and chicken, were found mixed up with cooked and uncooked items. The food safety officials were informed of the violations.” Jayasree said follow-up action on eateries that were issued notices would be stringent. “We will be conducting inspections across the district in the coming days,” the DMO added.