Businessman duped of Rs 6.8 crore with fake Central certificates to seal scrap deal

KOCHI: Police have launched a probe into a major business fraud reported in the city in which over Rs 6.8 crore was duped from a Palakkad-based businessman allegedly by a group of persons using fake Central government certificates and bank statements of a leading MNC bank. Police officials said the case related to the fraud committed by the group offering a major scrap deal project to the businessman.

A case was registered at Central police station in the city on April 26 against four persons based on the complaint lodged by P V Muhammed Salim of Kaipuram, Palakkad. The accused were identified as Noufal Gafoor, 36, of Kodungallur, Anaz Ashraf, 38, of Kakkanad, Sajana, of Kodungallur and Sabumon, 36, of Kondungallur.

“Scrap deal is a major money-minting business in the state. The accused are suspected to have duped the complainant promising a major scrap deal,” said a police officer. As per preliminary probe details, the accused committed the fraud after convincing the victim about government approvals for scrap collection and disposal projects. The accused allegedly prepared fake government documents for the same.

They also forged a fake bank statement showing transactions of huge amounts of money. The FIR said the accused committed the fraud during the period between January 2, 2018 and October 4, 2019. “An amount to the tune of Rs 6.8 crore was collected in different tranches in cash and through various accounts of the accused,” the FIR added.Police said different accounts of the accused were used to avoid possible detection by the Income Tax department. “The probe is also looking at the fund utilisation by the accused,” a police officer said. The case could be handed over to the economic offences wing.