STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Businessman duped of Rs 6.8 crore with fake Central certificates to seal scrap deal

Police officials said the case related to the fraud committed by the group offering a major scrap deal project to the businessman. 

Published: 08th May 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

KOCHI: Police have launched a probe into a major business fraud reported in the city in which over Rs 6.8 crore was duped from a Palakkad-based businessman allegedly by a group of persons using fake Central government certificates and bank statements of a leading MNC bank. Police officials said the case related to the fraud committed by the group offering a major scrap deal project to the businessman. 

A case was registered at Central police station in the city on April 26 against four persons based on the complaint lodged by P V Muhammed Salim of Kaipuram, Palakkad. The accused were identified as Noufal Gafoor, 36, of Kodungallur, Anaz Ashraf, 38, of Kakkanad, Sajana, of Kodungallur and Sabumon, 36, of Kondungallur. 

“Scrap deal is a major money-minting business in the state. The accused are suspected to have duped the complainant promising a major scrap deal,” said a police officer. As per preliminary probe details, the accused committed the fraud after convincing the victim about government approvals for scrap collection and disposal projects. The accused allegedly prepared fake government documents for the same. 

They also forged a fake bank statement showing  transactions of huge amounts of money. The FIR said the accused committed the fraud during the period between January 2, 2018 and October 4, 2019. “An amount to the tune of Rs 6.8 crore was collected in different tranches in cash and through various accounts of the accused,” the FIR added.Police said different accounts of the accused were used to avoid possible detection by the Income Tax department. “The probe is also looking at the fund utilisation by the accused,” a police officer said. The case could be handed over to the economic offences wing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp