Mahatma Gandhi University set to launch Rs 1.1-crore online exam centre on Monday

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Switching in line with technological advancement, Mahatma Gandhi University is all set to launch an online examination centre on its campus for conducting examinations for various online courses. Minister for Co-operation V N Vasavan will inaugurate the centre at a function to be held on the campus on Monday.

Set up with modern facilities at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore, the centre is equipped to accommodate 100 students at a time. “The facility has been primarily set up for conducting exams of various online short-term and skill development programmes under the Directorate for Applied Short Term Programmes (DASP) of the university,” said Dr Robinet Jacob, director of the centre. Currently, we have 100 computers with CCTV cameras and other facilities. The centre is part of the ‘student life cycle management platform’ which aims to conduct all the processes of a course online.”

Apart from online short-term courses, the centre can also be used for conducting online exams for other university departments with a maximum limit of 100 students. Robinet said the varsity was planning to add 260 more systems. The university set up DASP to enhance human resources by conducting various short-term job skills development programmes in regular, part-time, and online-hybrid modes.

Under DASP, the process from admission to certificate issuance is completed through a software called Automated Learning and Evaluation Management System. It can manage the payment of fees, attendance, the conduct of examinations, etc. A mobile app would be launched to help teachers and students make the system more efficient. The centre could also have a remote proctored examination facility through which students can write exams from home using a computer with a webcam.