Statement to be recorded in actor Dharmajan Bolgatty’s ‘fishy’ case

The police probing the cheating case against actor Dharmajan Bolgatty and his 10 business partners will record the statement of the complainant on Monday. 

Published: 08th May 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 07:38 AM

Dharmajan Bolgatty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing the cheating case against actor Dharmajan Bolgatty and his 10 business partners will record the statement of the complainant on Monday. A notice for appearing at Ernakulam central police station was issued to complainant Asif Aliyar of Muvattupuzha on Saturday. 

According to police officials, after recording the detailed statement of Asif, notice will be served on Dharmajan and his partners at Dharmoo’s Fish Hub company. As per the FIR registered at Ernakulam central police station, Asif gave `43.3 lakh to the accused persons, including Dharmajan, to start an outlet of Dharmoo’s Fish Hub at Kothamangalam. 

The outlet that was opened in November 2019 was closed in March 2020 after the accused failed to supply fish. Dharmajan denied that he cheated anyone and said he was not aware of taking money from the complainant.

