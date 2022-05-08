STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trio held for stabbing, robbing youth

The police have arrested three history-sheeters who allegedly stabbed a youth and snatched his money and bag near the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station. 

Published: 08th May 2022 07:37 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested three history-sheeters who allegedly stabbed a youth and snatched his money and bag near the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station. The accused — Haris, Anu and Ajith — had allegedly attacked the victim while he was exiting the bus station on Wednesday morning. The victim was rushed to a hospital, and his condition is stable.  

Thanks to CCTV footage, the accused were quickly identified. While Haris was arrested from a house in the Ernakulam North area, Anu and Ajith were taken into custody from Elamakkara and Muvattupuzha, respectively, on Friday night. Officers said the accused were involved in other cases, too.

