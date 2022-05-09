STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2017 Kerala actress assault case: Meet in Kochi rallies behind 'survivor'

The event was organised to highlight the issues of violence, sexual harassment and exploitation that women face on a daily basis, not only in the film industry but also in other workplaces. 

Published: 09th May 2022 06:45 AM

People from the film industry, Women in Cinema Collective and socio-political organisations hold a candlelight vigil

People from the film industry, Women in Cinema Collective and socio-political organisations hold a candlelight vigil. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  People from different walks of life came together under the aegis of Janakeeya Koottayma at Vanchi Square on Sunday, to express their solidarity with the survivor of the actor abduction and assault case. 

;We would like to see to it that women are assured safety while they discharge their duties and responsibilities. They need an atmosphere where they can work with honour and dignity," said the organisers. 

Besides, observing a fast in solidarity with the survivor, dignitaries from socio-political and cultural arenas expressed their views at the public meeting. At the culmination of the programme, those who had gathered to hold a candlelight vigil.

