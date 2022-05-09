STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police arrest youth who raped univ classmate

The police will approach the court seeking custody of a final year student of a university in the city who was arrested on charges of sexually harassing his classmate.

Published: 09th May 2022 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police will approach the court seeking custody of a final year student of a university in the city who was arrested on charges of sexually harassing his classmate. Currently, the accused, a Palakkad native, is under judicial custody.

He was arrested on Friday in a case registered by the Palarivattom police under the POCSO Act. The police said the alleged crime happened in 2019. The complainant was only 17 when the crime took place. Hence, POCSO charges have been levelled against the accused who was 18 at the time of the offence.  The complaint was lodged in the last week of April.

