A bazaar for those who want to share and care

Anupama Milli By

Express News Service

KOCHI: People of Kochi, if you have something kept away in your cupboards unused and in good condition for a long time, here is a chance to give them to your city mates in need. Cultural Academy for Peace (CAP), situated in Kacheripady, has started a drive to collect the materials such as garments, household items and books, which would be redirected to the needy.

The first round of the ‘Sharing and Caring Bazaar’ was conducted in Udaya Colony, where people live in clusters, said CAP founder Beena Sebastian. The response from donors as well as beneficiaries was great, she added. Soon, her team would be setting up a permanent venue, where donors can drop off items and recipients can pick up what they need. “We started an online campaign some time ago, encouraging people to donate such unwanted things, and promised that the goods would reach the needy. Our team sorted and packed the goods and took them to the bazaar,” she added.

Beena says it has been heartening to note that all goods coming so far have been in good condition. Those interested, contact Culture Academy for Peace on 9495177918, 0484-2385188, 2207158. For more details about Sharing and Caring Bazaar, visit www.culturalacademy.org