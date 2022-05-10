AP natives held for forging travel papers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old Andhra Pradesh native for fabricating documents to assist a woman acquaintance travel to Muscat. Sambathu Ravu G, of East Godavari, was arrested from a lodge near Nedumbassery.

The police came to know about Ravu from a person who was arrested, along with 12 other people, while trying to travel overseas using fake documents. Fake RT-PCR and vaccination certificates, which are mandatory documents to travel to foreign nations, were recovered.

The police also arrested two AP women, Janaky and Saujanya, who were attempting to go abroad with forged documents. They were taken into custody by the Nedumbassery police. “Air India officials suspected their travel documents. A police check revealed that the visa, return ticket and the vaccination certificate were forged,” said a police officer.