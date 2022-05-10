STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

AP natives held for forging travel papers

The Ernakulam Rural police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old Andhra Pradesh native for fabricating documents to assist a woman acquaintance travel to Muscat.

Published: 10th May 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image used for representation purpose only)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old Andhra Pradesh native for fabricating documents to assist a woman acquaintance travel to Muscat. Sambathu Ravu G, of East Godavari, was arrested from a lodge near Nedumbassery.

The police came to know about Ravu from a person who was arrested, along with 12 other people, while trying to travel overseas using fake documents. Fake RT-PCR and vaccination certificates, which are mandatory documents to travel to foreign nations, were recovered. 

The police also arrested two AP women, Janaky and Saujanya, who were attempting to go abroad with forged documents. They were taken into custody by the Nedumbassery police. “Air India officials suspected their travel documents. A police check revealed that the visa, return ticket and the vaccination certificate were forged,” said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp