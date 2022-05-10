STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily wage earners struggle as essentials get pricey

Hit hard by the frequent hike in prices of essential commodities, daily wage earners are struggling to put food on their plates, literally.

Published: 10th May 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hit hard by the frequent hike in prices of essential commodities, daily wage earners are struggling to put food on their plates, literally.Everything is pricey, be it edible oils, sugar, pulses, vegetables, fruits or fuel. On top of it, the ever-rising LPG rates are adding to people’s woes. Following the latest hike of Rs 50 – the second in six weeks – a 14.2kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,006.50 in Kochi. 

“I’m unable to balance my family earnings and expenses,” said Maria Margaret, a Kaloor resident who works as a housekeeping staff at a private office in the city. She said she cannot afford to buy tomatoes and beans any more. “Buying meat or fish that are caught locally is more feasible as we don’t require to purchase them in large quantities,” Maria said.

Rajeshwari Girish from Cherai, a daily wage earner, said the LPG price hike has dealt a severe blow to her. “I am trying to cut down on my LPG usage by using the traditional chullah. However, getting firewood is not easy in urban areas. We used a kerosene stove earlier but have stopped now after its price rose to Rs 90 per litre,” she said. 

Homemaker Sunitha Sunny said since her family income is not increasing in proportion to the rise in prices, they are struggling to make ends meet. She said since she travels to various places daily, the fuel price hike has also increased her travel expenses.

Sebastian, a vegetable trader who purchases tomatoes from neighbouring states, said: “The hike is a result of adverse weather conditions at the place of cultivation and rise in fuel prices which has made transportation costlier. The retail price of tomatoes was Rs 65/kg on Monday. This will go up on Tuesday, as the price being quoted is Rs 80/kg because heatwave has destroyed crops,” he said. 

Shafeeq K A, a grocer at Market Road, said the hike in transportation rates has made basmati rice and oils like palm oil and sunflower oil dearer. “Basmati rise now costs around Rs 70 per bag. Palm oil, which earlier cost Rs 110 per litre is now being sold for Rs 160. Sunflower oil is being sold for Rs 190 per litre,’ he said. 

