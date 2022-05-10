STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Easy breezy

While Sonam Kapoor rocks her maternity with kaftans, designers highlight why the outfit is a  crowd-favourite

Published: 10th May 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sonam Kapoor

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sonam Kapoor has always had her A-game on when it comes to her fashion choices. And now that she’s pregnant, she’s setting a new trend in maternity wear too. But it’s not one of her elaborate outfits though — kaftans has become her go-to outfit. Recently, she took to Instagram to share some of the kaftans she received by designer friend Masaba Gupta and entrepreneur Samyukta Nair. 

While kaftans have taken over Kapoor’s wardrobe, there is an array of options that kaftan lovers can pick from. If you are looking for something to lounge in, organic cotton fabric kaftans can be an option. Hardik Patel, co-founder of Chhapa, known for its quirky designs and hand block prints, vouches for it.

“Kaftans are our second most liked products after saree. Our target audience is between the age group of 20 and 30,” says Patel, who adds the brand is his wife Shipa Patel’s brainchild. When Chhapa was conceptualised, the idea was to bring a modern twist to the 100-year-old technique of block printing. “She wondered what could be done differently to attract young customers so we made it more quirky,” says Patel, who points out that Vidya Balan is a fan of the designs.  

Kaftans can also be statement pieces, celebrity designer Archana Shah assures. “Our kaftans are pieces meant to be trans-seasonal, something that goes well from a party to a beach vacation wear. It’s also ideal for accommodating your pregnancy figure to your post-pregnancy style,” says Shah. The designer points out that it can be styled in different ways. “It can be easily styled with Kundan jewellery for a wedding or beaded earrings at a beach location.

