Two arrested for stealing mobile phone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Monday arrested two youths who stole the mobile phone of an employee working at a handicraft shop in Jew Town, Mattancherry. The arrested were Samuel, 28, of Mundamveli, and Shine, 22, of Kumbalangi. The incident took place on Sunday when the woman employee took her customers inside the shop to show handicraft items.

The duo reached the shop in a bike and fled with the mobile phone of the employee. Following a complaint, the police registered a case. Police identified the accused from the CCTV footage and they were arrested from their residences. Samuel is a history-sheeter and is included in the rowdy list of police.