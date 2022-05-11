‘Queen of Arabian Sea’ charms guests, attracts ideas to doll up better   

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi has re-established its status as the tourism gateway to the state at the recently held Kerala Travel Mart 2022. The tourists and agents who arrived for the event had many suggestions that would go a long way in boosting the tourism prospects of Kochi in particular and Ernakulam in general. “The Queen of Arabian Sea made her regal presence felt during KTM 2022. The tourists and tour operators were so impressed by the facilities, infrastructure and places that they had overcome their earlier hesitance caused by the pandemic,” said Rajesh P R, government-licensed tour guide.

According to him, after experiencing the hospitality offered by the hotels, homestays and resorts, the tour operators and tourists alike have decided to come back. “We have received more than 10 tour bookings each from US tour operators for the tourism season beginning from September. It is a big thing for Kerala tourism since, until now, those in the US were afraid to come over fearing for their health,” he said. But after getting a close look at the health standards maintained here, they have overcome inhibitions, he added.

Even as the tourists were impressed by the state’s technological advancement and Kochi’s natural beauty, they were dismayed by the waste heaps. “It was a problem highlighted by many. As a US tour operator pointed out, the plastic and other waste hadn’t even spared the KTM 2022 venue,” said Rajesh. Waste heaps lining up the roadsides in Kochi aren’t attractive, said the tourists who asked the tour guides and agents from the state to take up the matter with the government.

“A suggestion made by a Polish tourist was regarding the construction work related to the Water Metro Project at Fort Kochi. According to Melanda Holanda, there is a need to protect the charm and beauty of the Chinese fishing nets dotting the coast at Fort Kochi. Once the construction gets over, it will completely destroy the beauty of something which has become a rarity,” said Rajesh.

A Mexican tourist suggested the creation of a night street at Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. “These areas still hold on to the old-world charm. So, sprucing up the streets with lights and arranging a night-time walk down the lanes where history sleeps would be a great experience for the foreign tourist. We have conveyed the suggestions to the tourism department,” he said.

When it comes to promoting Ernakulam’s tourism potential, it seemed that much needs to be done. “This is happening because Ernakulam has an image of being established in tourism. But, of course, the district has many hidden gems that need to be placed on the tourism map,” he added.