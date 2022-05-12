17-year-old feted for sterling show at aquatic tourney

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Liyana Fathima Umer Nizar, 17, who made history winning gold in all the five events she competed at the Kerala Games Aquatic Championships, was felicitated by Global Public School chairman P Jacob on Wednesday.

The GPS International Thiruvaniyoor student, currently pursuing her A levels (Grade 12), was adjudged the fastest woman of aquatic championships held at Dr Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Thiruvananthapuram from May 6 to 8. She had contested in the 100-metre freestyle, 50-metre freestyle, 50-metre butterfly, 100-metre butterfly and 200-metre butterfly events.

Liyana is the holder of 15 Kerala state aquatic championship records and five CBSE national records. In 2016, her gold medal in 50-m freestyle at the state meet in Bengaluru finally ended the medal drought for Kerala.The 17-year-old started swimming when she was in Grade 1. Ever since Liyana began training under the watchful eyes of her school coach Santhosh Kumar in 2012, she has been creating waves at the state and national-level.