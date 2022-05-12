STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

17-year-old feted for sterling show at aquatic tourney

Liyana is the holder of 15 Kerala state aquatic championship records and five CBSE national records.

Published: 12th May 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Liyana with her gold medal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Liyana Fathima Umer Nizar, 17, who made history winning gold in all the five events she competed at the Kerala Games Aquatic Championships,  was felicitated by Global Public School chairman P Jacob on Wednesday. 

The GPS International Thiruvaniyoor student, currently pursuing her A levels (Grade 12), was adjudged the fastest woman of aquatic championships  held at Dr Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Thiruvananthapuram from May 6 to 8. She had contested in the 100-metre freestyle, 50-metre freestyle, 50-metre butterfly, 100-metre butterfly and 200-metre butterfly events.

Liyana is the holder of 15 Kerala state aquatic championship records and five CBSE national records. In 2016, her gold medal in 50-m freestyle at the state meet in Bengaluru finally ended the medal drought for Kerala.The 17-year-old started swimming when she was in Grade 1. Ever since Liyana began training under the watchful eyes of her school coach Santhosh Kumar in 2012, she has been creating waves at the state and national-level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp