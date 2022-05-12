STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thrikkakara bypoll: 178 criminal cases pending against NDA's AN Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan was taken to the collectorate in a procession for filing nomination papers, after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 12th May 2022 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: NDA candidate AN Radhakrishnan, who is contesting in Thrikkakara, has 178 criminal cases pending against him, according to the affidavit submitted along with the nomination papers he filed on Tuesday. As per the affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs 8.52 lakh and immovable assets worth `10 lakh. He has availed a loan of Rs 20 lakh.

Ahmedabad diocese metropolitan Mathews Mar Severios handed over the security amount to Radhakrishnan.

Ahmedabad diocese metropolitan Mathews Mar Severios handed over the security amount to Radhakrishnan. “Lotus will bloom in Thrikkakara. People will cast their votes for BJP considering the development initiatives launched by the NDA government at the Centre. The LDF is involved in hounding the Christian community and the issues such as ‘Love Jihad’ will be a debate in the polls,” Radhakrishnan said after filing nomination papers.

A N Radhakrishan, 62 years
Profession: Business
Criminal cases pending: 178
Cash in hand: Rs 15,000
Gold: 24 g
Movable assets: Rs 8,52,000
Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh
Details of wife’s wealth
Cash in hand: Rs 5000
Gold: 240 g
Movable assets: Rs 15,46,000
Immovable assets: Rs 68 lakh

19 NOMINATIONS FILED ON FINAL DAY
Kochi: Nineteen nominations were filed in Thrikkakara constituency on the final day for filing nomination papers on Wednesday. Joemon Joseph Srampickal, whose name resembles that of LDF candidate Jo Joseph, also filed nomination on the day. Environmentalist John Peruvanthanam is another person in the fray. The final list of candidates will be published after the scrutiny of nominations on Thursday. The final day for withdrawing the nominations is May 16.

Comments

