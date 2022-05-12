To aid and protect

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman has every right to live a life without fear, abuse and oppression. Though most women dream of living such a life, they are hardly able to do it. Identifying this need for women to be strong and defend themselves, Pink Shield, an NGO, is training women in martial arts.

Explaining the concept behind Pink Shield, Renu Navin, who handles social media and communications for the NGO, said the organisation was conceived as a tool to educate more people about kalaripayattu, especially women. “We wanted to train them young. Schools and colleges are the right places to start,” she said. Pink Shield is associated with Lubaina Kalari in Edappally. Abdul Jaleel Gurukkal and his sons are leading the campaign.

The process, however, revealed the need to train women in self-defence, she said. “For a state with a high sex ratio, very few women take martial arts training seriously in Kerala. Educating and inspiring young women became my primary agenda. This is how Pink Shield became a social awareness campaign,” said Renu.

Though Pink Shield started functioning in 2017, it officially became an NGO on December 3, 2020. “We took some time to structure the organisation and get it running. Though the whole world came to a standstill in 2020, for us, it was the year we became active. We are glad that we got accepted almost immediately. Our friends and well-wishers became the backbone of Pink Shield,” she added.

Sherin Vineed, president of Pink Shield, says she believes in baby steps. “We believe big changes start small. Our efforts will make a difference in the big run,” she added. According to her, the initiative that started as a women-oriented kalaripayattu training campaign has now matured to bring under its fold more charitable work and social contributions.

“We are now building homes for the homeless. We reached out to people affected by the 2018 flood and have been struggling to provide opportunities for uninterrupted education to tribal students during the pandemic. We donated phones and television sets to them. Pink Shield also donated essentials to orphanages,” said Sherin. “We realised we don’t have to limit ourselves to self-defence,” she said.

Captain Vineed Vincent, the brain behind the Pink Shield’s self-defence programme said, “We work to empower women and uplift them. Support from friends and well-wishers has been really helpful in the last five years.”

The NGO likes to remain transparent in its ways. “We keep our contributors updated on how their funds are used and what the progress is,” said Renu. “Under project Shakthi self-defence, we organise campaigns at workplaces, schools, colleges and residential associations. We have trained around 2,000 odd participants in self-defence techniques. We also urge them to come for the follow-up sessions,” she said.

Projects that matter

A project by Pink Shield, called ‘Akshara Help Me Grow Project’, offers financial and educational support to girl children. The candidates are mostly orphans or kids of single mothers. The NGO is also presently supporting five hearing-impaired girls in their education.

Under Tharang Gift (the joy of hearing), the NGO reaches out to children who require a hearing aid or cochlear implants. Project Thanal Build a Shelter initiative helps construct homes, shelters or buildings for women who need a safe place to stay. The NGO also provides financial help to palliative care units and individuals who cannot afford their monthly medication or other health-related expenses under the Ashraya initiative.

Pink Shield has also been providing monthly medication to a Hereditary Sensory Motor Neuropathy patient. “She is completely dependent on caregivers for daily movements and needs,” she added.

