STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Non-payment of dues: SISF cover to Kochi Metro likely to be withdrawn

Non-payment of dues to the state police by Kochi Metro has put a question mark on the continuance of the security provided by police to the Metro.

Published: 13th May 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Non-payment of dues to the state police by Kochi Metro has put a question mark on the continuance of the security provided by police to the Metro. Though officially no confirmation has been received by Kochi Metro, it is learnt that owing to non-payment of dues, the State Industrial Security Force (SISF) would be withdrawn from Kochi Metro.

For the past couple of days, there were reports that the police withdrew 80 State Industrial Security Force (SISF) from Kochi Metro due to non-payment of dues--amounting to around Rs 35 crore for the services provided by SISF personnel. However, sources with the Kochi Metro said that no official communication has been received from the police regarding the withdrawal of services provided by SISF.

A total of 172 SISF personnel are currently working with Kochi Metro. The exits and entrances of Metro stations are guarded by SISF personnel. Main stations, including Aluva, Edappally and Vyttila, have deployed around 3-4 personnel at the entry and exit points.According to sources, though the state police had demanded payment of dues, Kochi Metro is not in a position to pay the amount as of now due to financial crisis.

When Metro was launched, services of 135 SISF personnel were sanctioned for security purposes on the basis of a memorandum of understanding between KMRL and state police. However, when the number of stations increased, additional police personnel were deployed to meet the requirements.Kochi Metro has not officially responded to reports on the withdrawal of SISF personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp