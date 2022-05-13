Non-payment of dues: SISF cover to Kochi Metro likely to be withdrawn

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Non-payment of dues to the state police by Kochi Metro has put a question mark on the continuance of the security provided by police to the Metro. Though officially no confirmation has been received by Kochi Metro, it is learnt that owing to non-payment of dues, the State Industrial Security Force (SISF) would be withdrawn from Kochi Metro.

For the past couple of days, there were reports that the police withdrew 80 State Industrial Security Force (SISF) from Kochi Metro due to non-payment of dues--amounting to around Rs 35 crore for the services provided by SISF personnel. However, sources with the Kochi Metro said that no official communication has been received from the police regarding the withdrawal of services provided by SISF.

A total of 172 SISF personnel are currently working with Kochi Metro. The exits and entrances of Metro stations are guarded by SISF personnel. Main stations, including Aluva, Edappally and Vyttila, have deployed around 3-4 personnel at the entry and exit points.According to sources, though the state police had demanded payment of dues, Kochi Metro is not in a position to pay the amount as of now due to financial crisis.

When Metro was launched, services of 135 SISF personnel were sanctioned for security purposes on the basis of a memorandum of understanding between KMRL and state police. However, when the number of stations increased, additional police personnel were deployed to meet the requirements.Kochi Metro has not officially responded to reports on the withdrawal of SISF personnel.