Sathyadeepam editorial on Thrikkakara bypoll: Do not give Lord’s share too to Caesar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sathyadeepam, the weekly of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, in its latest editorial on Thrikkakara election says ‘Don’t give Lord’s share too to Caesar.’ The editorial that appeared on Thursday also states that democracy would be in danger when the interests of the religion and community become the sole basis for representation.

The UDF is not only trying to hold on to the sitting seat by awakening sentiments over PT, who was a force to reckon with, but also is trying to give a blow to the development policies of the Left front through a victory. When Left candidate--Dr Jo Joseph, a cardiologist at Lisie Hospital-- was named by LDF convenor E P Jayarajan at Lenin Centre, Kochi, it was not just the media that was shocked but also left activists.

“It has been some time since the election campaign in Kerala was depoliticised. Its apolitical nature pervades the arena, even in the electoral process, from candidate decision to character assassination. The politics of appeasement was born out of justification for giving representation to all. What really threatens democracy is the fact that the basis of representation is only religious and communal interests,” said the editorial.

“It is astonishing that the political leadership is still guided by the idea that those who follow the instructions of any church/organisation leadership will vote blindly. This is a real insult to the political literacy of the people,” said the editorial.