Thrikkakara bypoll: LDF brings in ministers, UDF to focus on squad work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF has launched a high-octane campaign in Thrikkakara with five ministers reaching out to the voters across the constituency on Saturday. Six ministers will be touring the constituency on Sunday. Meanwhile, the UDF is concentrating on house visits with members of 164 booth committees going on a door-to-door campaign. The NDA, meanwhile, has deployed a team of state leaders to meet the voters. NDA candidate A N Radhakrishnan visited important institutions and personalities in the constituency and sought support.

On Saturday, ministers V N Vasavan, V Sivankutty, P A Mohamed Riyas, R Bindu and Veena George led the campaign for Jo Joseph in the constituency. The candidate visited churches and convents in the constituency. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will campaign for Jo Joseph from 11 am to 7 pm in Vennala on Sunday, Revenue Minister K Rajan will tour Thrikkakara Central area from 4 pm to 8 pm and PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will meet voters at Vyttila West from 8 am to 4.30 pm. Health Minister Veena George will campaign at Poonithura from 10 am to 4.30 pm and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will tour Thrikkakara East from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will campaign in Palarivattom area from 9 am to 8.30 pm.The LDF has completed the second round of campaigning and is planning to start the candidate’s constituency tour on Monday. UDF candidate Uma Thomas visited her alma mater Maharajas College along with her children Vishnu, Vivek and daughter-in-law Bindu on Saturday morning. Later she visited various churches and institutions in the constituency and sought support.

“Our second round campaign will conclude on Monday and we have covered institutions and places of worship in all 11 areas. The candidate’s campaign tour of the constituency will start on May 17 and we have devoted one day each for 11 mandalam committees. Meanwhile our booth committees are on door-to-door visit meeting voters and distributing campaign materials,” said a senior leader.

The UDF campaign will intensify after the return of senior leaders, who have gone to attend Chintan Sivir, on Monday .Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader V D Satheesan, state Congress president K Sudhakaran and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will lead the campaign.