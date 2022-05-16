Kochi: Sewage plants on track, but network poor

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Water Authority and the Kochi Metro are joining hands to set up sewage treatment plants with a total capacity of 86 million litres per day (MLD) in various parts of the city. However, an official with KWA said it would be a waste of money if the network to the plant is not developed simultaneously.

“A city like Kochi, with an increasing population, requires high-capacity sewage treatment plants (STP), provided the necessary network of channels is developed to operate these plants at full tilt. If the plant doesn’t receive the required inflow of sewage, there is no point in having STPs with 86 MLD.”

At the same time, the official said a report -- to be submitted to the authorities concerned -- has been prepared regarding the expansion of the network to the new STPs.

“The trial run of the plant is in progress. It currently has a 28km-long network. A detailed project report has been submitted to the government to connect an additional 16km to the network for the new 5MLD plant, which is yet to be constructed. The DPR for the 15MLD plant and its networking is under preparation,” the official added.

KWA is set to build STPs in Elamkulam and Vaduthala with a total capacity of 40MLD. The others -- at Vennala, Perandoor and Muttar -- will be built with the help of Kochi Metro under Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System Project. “The DPR on STPs, being prepared in association with IIT Cube is in the final stage,” said a Metro official.