STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Sewage plants on track, but network poor

Kerala Water Authority, Kochi Metro join hands to build 86 million litres per day  treatment plants.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage Treatment Plant

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Water Authority and the Kochi Metro are joining hands to set up sewage treatment plants with a total capacity of 86 million litres per day (MLD) in various parts of the city. However, an official with KWA said it would be a waste of money if the network to the plant is not developed simultaneously. 

“A city like Kochi, with an increasing population, requires high-capacity sewage treatment plants (STP), provided the necessary network of channels is developed to operate these plants at full tilt. If the plant doesn’t receive the required inflow of sewage, there is no point in having STPs with 86 MLD.”
At the same time, the official said a report -- to be submitted to the authorities concerned -- has been prepared regarding the expansion of the network to the new STPs. 

“The trial run of the plant is in progress. It currently has a 28km-long network. A detailed project report has been submitted to the government to connect an additional 16km to the network for the new 5MLD plant, which is yet to be constructed. The DPR for the 15MLD plant and its networking is under preparation,” the official added.

KWA is set to build STPs in Elamkulam and Vaduthala with a total capacity of 40MLD. The others -- at Vennala, Perandoor and Muttar -- will be built with the help of Kochi Metro under Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System Project. “The DPR on STPs, being prepared in association with IIT Cube is in the final stage,” said a Metro official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Water Authority Kochi Metro
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp