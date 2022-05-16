STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Musical instruments destroyed at Kalabhavan

The water rose to about a foot inside, said K S Prasad, secretary of Kalabhavan.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   Kochi: Sunday dawned with depressing news for members of Cochin Kalabhavan, a centre for learning performing arts, located behind Town Hall in the city. The heavy rain that lashed the city from Saturday night to early Sunday morning caused water to enter the ground floor of the centre destroying musical instruments worth lakhs of rupees. The water rose to about a foot inside, said K S Prasad, secretary of Kalabhavan.

According to him, a lot of musical instruments got damaged. “Those destroyed include keyboards, guitars and percussion instruments. All these musical instruments run on electricity and we think the circuit boards might have got damaged after getting drenched in water,” he said.

He added that till 11am on Sunday, the rooms on the ground floor of Kalabhavan were flooded. “We managed to rescue some files and documents that too had got drenched and shifted the remaining to higher grounds. We never expected to have such a copious amount of rain in the middle of May,” Prasad said.

