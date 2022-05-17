STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Coffee board fraud: Kerala HC substitutes jail with fine for 5 accused

The Kerala High Court has confirmed the conviction of the five accused in the case relating to misappropriation and falsification of accounts by employees of the Coffee Board Kerala.

Published: 17th May 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court has confirmed the conviction of the five accused in the case relating to misappropriation and falsification of accounts by employees of the Coffee Board Kerala. The court, however, substituted the imprisonment awarded by the Ernakulam CBI Special Court with fines. The court issued the order on a petition filed by N Chandrasekaran Nair, P J Jose, V I Benjamin, Mohammed Sherif and T J John against the jail sentences awarded by the CBI Special Court.

The prosecution case was that first accused Chandrasekharan Nair (who died during trial), while working as the assistant manager of coffee pool depot, Thodupuzha, from May 1985 to August 1986, had hatched a criminal conspiracy with two other accused, who were coffee collecting agents, for misappropriation of the coffee pool fund amount of the depot, and forged the records, registers and receipts in relation to the supplementary payments made to the coffee growers and allegedly misappropriated Rs 2,27,029.

The CBI Special Court found all of them guilty of various offences and sentenced them to different jail terms and fines. Substituting the imprisonment with the fines, the court observed that there were sufficient materials to hold that the accused had committed the offences. 

However, the incidents happened during the 1985-86 period and the accused were convicted after a long-drawn trial in 2004. Appeals against the conviction and sentence had been pending for a long time since then. Two of the accused had expired pending the proceedings. Besides, all accused were considerably aged now and had been undergoing the trauma for the past several years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coffee Board Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp