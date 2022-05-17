STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security guard found dead at Kaloor



Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 58-year-old security guard was found dead at a house on Asoka Road in Kaloor, Kochi, on Monday. The police suspect that Ajay Kumar, a native of Arookutty in Alappuzha, suffered a stroke and died as no one could take him to the hospital.

An officer said Ajay was working at the house of Zubaida, an elderly woman staying alone. Her husband had died a few years ago and her children are residing abroad. When she travels outside Kochi, she entrusts a security agency to deploy a security guard at the house. Around three days ago, Zubaida had gone to her relatives’ house. In her absence, Ajay was tasked with guarding the house, the officer said. 

“On Monday morning, the vegetable supplier knocked on the door of the outhouse. When no one opened the door, he looked inside and found Ajay lying on the floor. After he contacted the police station, officers broke open the door. Nothing suspicious could be found from the CCTV cameras installed at the house,” the officer said.

Ajay’s body was shifted to the Kalamassery medical college after inquest procedures by evening. The body will be handed over to the relatives after autopsy on Tuesday. A case has been registered at the Ernakulam North police station.

