Serviced apartments in Kochi under scanner as police bust drug racket 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Serviced apartments in the city have come under the scanner after the police busted a racket comprising college students who supplied drugs in the guise of organising small get-togethers at such premium facilities. The racketeers approached youngsters offering them hangouts, an officer said.

“Based on specific information, the police raided an apartment at Edappally on Friday evening and seized 8.3g of MDMA from a group of six youngsters, including a girl,” the officer said. The arrested persons are Nisam Niyas, 20, of Thammanam, Aji Sal, 20, of Kalamassery, Aiswarya Prasad, 20, of Moolamppilly, Ebin Muhammed, 22, of Thiruvambady, Alappuzha, Sachin Sabu, 25, of Aryad, Alappuzha, and Vishnu S Warrier, 20, of Kalamassery.

The investigation revealed that Sachin was the main supplier of MDMA, which he sourced from drug rackets in Bengaluru, the officer said. “All the six arrested are students of different institutions in the city. They organised small get-togethers to which they brought their classmates and gave them drugs. The gang recruited girls as carriers to deliver drugs to various places where get-togethers were organised,” the officer said.

A verification with the arrested students’ institutions revealed that they rarely attended classes, the officer said. “Sachin is connected to a major drug gang in Bengaluru. The raid has revealed that college students have wide access to MDMA and they are becoming part of the drug trade to make some easy money,” the officer added.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner Abdul Salam raided the apartment based on an intelligence input received by City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju. The police have decided to coordinate with the institutions in the city to identify regular absentees and keep track of their activities.

“We are even planning to deploy policemen in plain clothes near institutions to check drug abuse among college students. Youthful undercover officers will be deployed to track regulars in weekend parties,” said an officer.

