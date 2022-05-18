STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala High Court finds consent, gives doctor bail in rape case 

After 28 days in jail as a remand prisoner, a doctor has secured bail in a rape case with the Kerala High Court observing that prima facie evidence points out that it was a consensual relationship. 

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  After 28 days in jail as a remand prisoner, a doctor has secured bail in a rape case with the Kerala High Court observing that prima facie evidence points out that it was a consensual relationship. “Going by the prosecution’s allegations, the complainant was allegedly raped on different occasions at various places, from which it could reasonably be deciphered that there was consent.

The question which arises is whether such consent is vitiated by the alleged promise to marry, which has to be gone into by the trial court” after perusing evidence, held the High Court. Justice C Jayachandran issued the order while granting bail to Dr Sree Hari N of Perumbavoor seeking bail in the case. The prosecution alleged that the petitioner allegedly raped the complainant promising to marry her on several occasions since February 2010 at hotels and apartments in Valpara, Coorg and Kochi. 

The court said the petitioner has been in remand for the past 28 days, thus serving the purpose of interrogation adequately. Hence, no useful purpose is going to be served by incarcerating the petitioner anymore.

While granting bail, the court directed him to execute a bond of `50,000 and two solvent sureties each for the like amount. He should not leave India, except with prior permission of the trial court, held the High Court.

