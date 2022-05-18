STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

US-based firm on hiring spree  

More job opportunities are opening up at Infopark. The latest is the announcement made by Network Redux, an Oregon-based company founded by Thomas Brenneke.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More job opportunities are opening up at Infopark. The latest is the announcement made by Network Redux, an Oregon-based company founded by Thomas Brenneke. Currently, the Kochi office of the IT company works on three main streams of operations: managed cloud services, managed teams and financial services and has 60 members.

“Network Redux has plans to expand its hiring in the Infopark Kochi office by 100 per cent by the end of 2022,” said Thomas Brenneke founder and CEO, of Network Redux.

On the talent pool in India, he said though the last two years have been challenging, Kochi has always gifted the company with the best talent. “The HR team works as a team globally to make sure we are in line with the global human resource market,” he added.

Network Redux emphasises keeping up a family culture in the organisation, which helped in lower attrition during the pandemic period when there were a good number of resignations throughout the IT industry, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hiring spree US Firm Redux
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp