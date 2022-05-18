US-based firm on hiring spree  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More job opportunities are opening up at Infopark. The latest is the announcement made by Network Redux, an Oregon-based company founded by Thomas Brenneke. Currently, the Kochi office of the IT company works on three main streams of operations: managed cloud services, managed teams and financial services and has 60 members.

“Network Redux has plans to expand its hiring in the Infopark Kochi office by 100 per cent by the end of 2022,” said Thomas Brenneke founder and CEO, of Network Redux.

On the talent pool in India, he said though the last two years have been challenging, Kochi has always gifted the company with the best talent. “The HR team works as a team globally to make sure we are in line with the global human resource market,” he added.

Network Redux emphasises keeping up a family culture in the organisation, which helped in lower attrition during the pandemic period when there were a good number of resignations throughout the IT industry, he said.