STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vadakkekotta to be biggest metro station in Kochi

The major attraction of Vadakkekotta station is that it offers a vast space for commercial use.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro.

Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The new Kochi Metro station coming up at Vadakkekotta will be the biggest among the metro stations. At present, the biggest station of Kochi Metro is at Aluva with an overall area of 1.5 lakh sq ft. However, the new metro station at Vadakkekotta is being built in an area covering 4.3 lakh sq ft.

The major attraction of Vadakkekotta station is that it offers a vast space for commercial use. The proposed area is likely to be leased out to various business enterprises and ventures including hypermarkets, tuition centres, coaching centres, music training institutes, coffee shops, gift centres, supermarkets, automobile exhibition centres and electronic shops. The station will also have a wide parking area. The Kochi Metro authorities said the 1.30 acres of land on the Irumbanam-Petta side will be used for a parking facility. 

The metro authorities have arranged a pre-licensing system for the entrepreneurs and business persons who are interested in availing space in the Vadakkekotta station. Each metro station has a unique character theme. The theme of the Vadakkekotta station will be finalised later, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Kochi Metro service between Petta and SN Junction is likely to start in June, according to officials. Construction of the two stations on the stretch -- Vadakkekotta and SN Junction -- is likely to be completed in June.

Aluva to lose top spot
Aluva station spread across 1.5 lakh sq.ft is currently the biggest metro station

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi metro Vadakkekotta Commercial use Space
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp