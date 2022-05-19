STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Builder booked for encroaching on GIDA land at Chathiyath Road in Kochi

As per the FIR registered at Ernakulam Central police station, a complaint was filed by GIDA officer Pradeep C K on behalf of the agency.

Published: 19th May 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have registered a case against a builder based in Bengaluru for allegedly encroaching on and destroying a public property following a complaint lodged by Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA). The case was registered against Puravankara Projects which is constructing apartments near Queen’s Walkway at Chathiyath Road in Kochi.

As per the FIR registered at Ernakulam Central police station, a complaint was filed by GIDA officer Pradeep C K on behalf of the agency. The police have invoked charges of criminal trespass and causing damage to public property. “Puravankara Projects, carrying out flat construction activity in Chathiyath area, encroached on the land along the road and the duct and concreted the path someday before April 29 for the entry of vehicles. The act of the accused has caused a loss of Rs 1 lakh to GIDA,” the FIR said.
When contacted, Puravankara said it did not want to comment saying the matter is sub judice. Police officials said the investigation is on and a statement from Puravankara will be collected. 

GIDA secretary Raghuraman said the encroachment was evident as the area is owned by it. “For every construction work, the permission of the government departments is sought. It is a basic courtesy that GIDA, which owns Queens Walkway and related infrastructure, should be informed before any such activity,” he said. For making way for the realty company’s vehicles to the construction site, it has encroached on the road, Raghuraman alleged. “They broke slabs of the duct. We don’t know whether the police have taken any action till now,” he said.

According to him, GIDA is not against the construction activities taking place at Chathiyath. “If we don’t lodge a complaint now, it will give a wrong message to people,” he said. Properties at Chathiyath and Marine Drive are the costliest in the city due to the Vembanad Lake view and proximity to popular destinations in Kochi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GIDA encroaching
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp