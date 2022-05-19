Builder booked for encroaching on GIDA land at Chathiyath Road in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have registered a case against a builder based in Bengaluru for allegedly encroaching on and destroying a public property following a complaint lodged by Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA). The case was registered against Puravankara Projects which is constructing apartments near Queen’s Walkway at Chathiyath Road in Kochi.

As per the FIR registered at Ernakulam Central police station, a complaint was filed by GIDA officer Pradeep C K on behalf of the agency. The police have invoked charges of criminal trespass and causing damage to public property. “Puravankara Projects, carrying out flat construction activity in Chathiyath area, encroached on the land along the road and the duct and concreted the path someday before April 29 for the entry of vehicles. The act of the accused has caused a loss of Rs 1 lakh to GIDA,” the FIR said.

When contacted, Puravankara said it did not want to comment saying the matter is sub judice. Police officials said the investigation is on and a statement from Puravankara will be collected.

GIDA secretary Raghuraman said the encroachment was evident as the area is owned by it. “For every construction work, the permission of the government departments is sought. It is a basic courtesy that GIDA, which owns Queens Walkway and related infrastructure, should be informed before any such activity,” he said. For making way for the realty company’s vehicles to the construction site, it has encroached on the road, Raghuraman alleged. “They broke slabs of the duct. We don’t know whether the police have taken any action till now,” he said.

According to him, GIDA is not against the construction activities taking place at Chathiyath. “If we don’t lodge a complaint now, it will give a wrong message to people,” he said. Properties at Chathiyath and Marine Drive are the costliest in the city due to the Vembanad Lake view and proximity to popular destinations in Kochi.