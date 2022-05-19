Kochi metro explores new revenue models, says ‘yes’ to wedding shoots

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro is charting novel ways to win people’s hearts, and improve revenue in the bargain. The recent initiative to permit wedding shoots abroad trains and in metro stations is one such effort. Also, the Kochi Metro has introduced new marketing plans benefiting businesses near the metro path.

The Kochi Metro opening its gates for wedding shoots and ‘save-the-date’ videos adds to the new attractions for couples. A Kochi Metro official said photoshoots are facilitated on stationary as well as moving trains. The rates vary depending on the time and the coaches opted for, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 17,500. Security deposits, which will be returned once the shoot is over, have to be made to secure permission, the official said.

“In recent meetings, various plans and projects were discussed to make the Kochi Metro profitable. Along with wedding shoots and promotional activities, consultancy services and water metro tourism have also been suggested as future possibilities. The aim is to generate revenue with an increase in the number of daily travellers. On some days, the number of daily commuters even reaches 73,000. We are aiming to reach the one-lakh mark,” said the official.

Given the increase in patronage, the Kochi Metro has also introduced new marketing plans by offering attractive rates for businesses operating within a radius of 3 km of the metro path. The shop owners and business organisations can choose from a variety of promotional options available on the Metro to advertise their products and services. The promotional options include station and train announcements, poster display, LCD display, and logo printed car display. The rates range from Rs 50 to Rs 25,000 per square foot. Those interested should submit an application in Google form by June 8, the Kochi Metro authorities said.