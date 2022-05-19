Police, public join hands to make Aluva safer place

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have come out with Safe Aluva project, which will be jointly implemented with the public, to ensure proper law and order in the city. The project intends to make Aluva a safe city and enhance policing activities by coordinating with residents’ associations, merchant associations, private welfare organisations, private security persons and autorickshaw drivers’ associations. The project is meant to check incidents of theft, chain snatching, assault, drug peddling and anti-social activities, according to a release.

Night patrolling will be increased as part of Safe Aluva project and patrolling will be carried out after coordinating with traders and residents’ associations at Aluva town and nearby areas. More police personnel will be deployed on night patrols. Also, CCTV cameras will be mounted across the city and those not functioning will be repaired urgently. A meeting was held at the Aluva East Police Station on Wednesday regarding the project’s implementation.

