Vrooming to the pyramids  

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Two Malayali youngsters, Muhammed Hafiz, 19, and Hijas Iqbal, 22, have set off on a road trip covering two continents — Asia and Africa. The youths say they want to explore the varied cultures of the two large continents up close and personal. The trip is all the more interesting as they are planning to travel in an Indian-made wagon — Mahindra Thar with an Indian licence and registration.

The duo plans to travel from West Asia to Africa, covering UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and many other countries. While travelling across borders via road, one needs a Carnet De Passage, an international customs document. The youngsters claim that this is the first time that anybody from India is attempting such an ambitious road trip in a made-in India vehicle.

Their journey started last year from Muvattupuzha. They have already explored UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, and have now reached Qatar. “We plan to head to Egypt next. We are planning to cover as many as 50 countries. It depends on the civil issues of each country and other inconveniences that we face as we proceed on our journey. We haven’t made any list of countries or even a route map,” says Hafiz.

They will plan their journey on the go. Hafiz and Hijas are distant relatives and their fathers used to be truck drivers in the UAE. “That is why we chose UAE as our first destination.It is familiar terrain,” says Hafiz. The youngsters have also started a travel vlog ‘Unknown Destination 17’ to share their experience with the public. Hafiz says, “Our official partner is Qatar MBM who have extended us full support during our travel”.

“Till now, we have received a warm welcome from Indian expats in each place we covered. Out of curiosity, many also come to us and take photographs. Some even offered food and money,” says Hafiz, an electronics and electrical engineering graduate from Government Polytechnic college at Muttom in Thodupuzha.

“We expect the same warmth from people in other countries as well. Our current plan is to sleep inside the vehicle and drive when we wake. Hopefully, we will be able to visit the pyramids next,” says Hafiz.

Currently, Hijas has taken a break due to health issues. Hafiz, however, is cruising ahead.