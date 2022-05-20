STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All the colours for your home

Thandar’s Garden by Ammu Abhirami has eco-friendly plant pots, home decors and even little earrings

Published: 20th May 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ammu Abhirami’s terracotta products can liven up any space. Her venture Thandar’s Garden can make one get lost in the wide range of hand-painted planters and home decors. She even creates earrings for every mood.

Sourcing terracotta pots and tea sets from local artisans, Ammu makes pieces that stand out. In earth tones and incorporating blocks, lines and leafy patterns, the youngster gives a pop of colour that could rejuvenate both your outdoor and interior aesthetics.

Her pieces become the centre of attention in any space. “I don’t have the skillset for making pottery yet. So with my designs and colour palette, I want each piece to bring a smile to people’s faces. All of my creations are limited in numbers, making them one of a kind or exclusive for your space,” shares Ammu.

Conical, hand-painted apple pot planters and circular pots are coloured in non-toxic and kids-friendly paint. A few coats of polyurethane make her creation waterproof as well as scratch-resistant.Though the brand has started to cater to the plant parents and outdoor gardening, Thandar’s also has a young collection of tea sets and varied shaped earrings — which Ammu makes from scratch. 

“I have a baking system at home. Though these earrings look simple, it takes time to form the geometry. The intricate etchings are inspired by patterns existing in nature,” says Ammu. Her terracotta earings are also waterproof.

The beginning

The Ernakulam-native, who did post-graduation in integrated lifestyle product design, started her venture inspired by her grandmother. “Thandar’s Garden was the name of her house. After finishing my PG, I decided to live with my grandmother, who was in need of companionship. Her home was a magical place filled with plants in all kinds of pots. However, I never worked on her garden,” she says.

A year ago, Ammu lost her grandmother. “To process the loss, I started working in the garden and painted all the pots in the garden. When I posted the planters on social media, people started enquiring if they were for sale. That is how Thandar’s Garden started,” says Ammu.

Ammu is currently expanding her venture. She wants to have more options for decorating a garden, home, and fill anyone’s daily life with colours. The next in line is terracotta dinnerware and bottles. “More than being a statement piece for your home, purchasing these eco-friendly and sustainable products shows what you believe in. You can have beauty in life without harming the planet,” concluded Ammu.

Instagram:@thandarsgarden

