Balls against the wall

Anu Kuruvilla

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Team Kerala beat West Bengal 5-4 recently to lift their seventh Santosh Trophy — first on home soil since 1993 — the state went wild with excitement. However, lovers of the beautiful game in Ernakulam had another reason to celebrate: five of the Men in Yellow hail from the district.Coming from different backgrounds, these young players took to football for reasons beyond sporting passion.

“Everyone has a reason to take up a sport,” says Bibin Ajayan, an ardent fan of Real Madrid’s David Alaba. “Some do it for the love of it, while others like me take to it as a means to survive. I have no other way to survive.”

Life has been tough for Bibin, who grew up at the Janaseva Sisubhavan at Aluva from the age of five. “I lived in the Sisubhavan hostel and used to play football with the other boys. After completing SSLC, I got selected to the SAIL Football Academy at Jharkhand where I did my Class XI and XII,” recalls Bibin, who played for the Jharkhand team in the 2013 and 2014 Santosh Trophy tournaments.

He then returned to Kerala to do his graduation in English. “Football was constant companion,” adds Bibin, who was part of Golden Threads FC, which was formed in Ernakulam in 2010, to compete in the Kerala Premier League.Right now, Bibin, who played in the stopper position and netted the fourth penalty shootout goal in the Santhosh Trophy final, is hoping for a break in the Indian Soccer League.

Ajay Alex

As Bibin shares his joy of playing an vital role in his team’s victory, Ajay Alex, who was the central defender, exudes mixed emotions. “I am happy to have been a part of the winning team. But I could not play till the end of the final match due to an injury in the 72nd minute,” says Ajay, who entered the world of football at the age of seven. “However, I was lucky enough to see the final goal that sealed our victory as I was being rolled into the surgery!”

Ajay, a native of Ramamangalam, used to play cricket as a child. “But one day, Kuriakose sir (a football coach), who was strolling by the ground, called me up and suggested that I play football. That was the beginning,” says the Chemistry postgraduate student.

Another city star, Soyal Joshy says his “affair with football” began after seeing his father play the game. This second-year BA Economics student at Maharaja’s College dreams to play in the ISL someday. “I started off practising at the SH Academy at Thevara,” recalls Soyal, a big fan of Manchester City footballer João Cancelo. “Then I shifted to Prodigy Sportz at Kollam in Class X and later continued practise at the Sports Council Academy in Ernakulam.”Soyal adds that he got scouted to the Kerala team while playing for Golden Threads FC.

Akhil P, a midfielder, attributes his entry into football to his elder brother, who used to play for the Mahatma Gandhi University team. “However, in the early days, my family strongly opposed the idea of me going down the same path as my brother. So, I dropped the idea and focused on completing my B Tech in Mechanical engineering,” says Akhil, who started playing professional football with KPL.

Sanju G reveals football was never his dream sport. “I was an athlete. However, it was coach Nazar of Soccer Sevens who identified that I had the potential to play football. That was the start. I began playing in the sevens football tournament for the Soccer Sevens club in Ernakulam. However, got into serious national level football after being scouted by Bino George while playing for Baselius College where I was doing my degree course.”

Sanju, who is now employed with the Kerala Police, has played for Gokulam FC, too. Besides the Santosh Trophy, he has also tasted glory at the Durant Cup. On chances for young aspirants, Sanju says, “The scenario is very promising for youngsters today. There are a lot of small academies and even tournaments that give an avenue for them to play and showcase their skills.”

Football to prevent drug abuse among youngsters

Civil service officers from Kerala have formed a collective to provide professional football coaching to youngsters from backward sections in the city. According to Civil Servants of Kerala (CSK), the aim is to discover budding talents and prevent children from falling into traps such as drug abuse. District Collector Jafar Malik, Inspector General of Police P Vijayan, Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju and Crime Branch IG Harshitha Attaluri are coordinating its activities. Senior civil servants from Central departments such as income tax, GST, customs and Cochin Port Trust are also part of the initiative.

Officers say 12 teams have been formed with players between the ages of 13 and 17. The teams have been competing in the ‘Kochi Soccer League’, which began on May 14, at Rajiv Gandhi Regional Sports Centre at Kadavanthra. The final match will be on May 22. The players were selected from over 500 children screened through police stations in Ernakulam. “Apart from football coaching, we plan to offer counselling to students. Twenty children will be selected from the existing teams for further training,” said a senior officer.