Holiday in Thrikkakara constituency on May 31

The government has declared a public holiday for Thrikkakara assembly constituency on May 31 due to the bypoll on that day.

Published: 21st May 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

LDF candidate Dr Jo Joseph seeks votes from nuns of BPS Convent, Thrikkakara, on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government has declared a public holiday for Thrikkakara assembly constituency on May 31 due to the bypoll on that day. While commercial establishments will be given a holiday with salary, the labour commissioner has been asked to provide wages to workers in all private companies, an official release said here on Friday. The voters of the constituency who are residing outside the area are also entitled to a holiday with salary, it said.

CHIEF BYPOLL OFFICER IN DISTRICT
Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul has arrived in the district to oversee the preparations for the bypoll. After attending various meetings with officials in-charge of the election, he visited the library hall of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College, which is the vote-counting centre.  He also visited various polling stations. Kaul also held meetings with central election observers Girish Sharma and R R N Shukla. On Saturday, at 10.30 am, he will inaugurate the warehouse at the collectorate, where the electronic voting machines will be kept.

Thrikkakara
