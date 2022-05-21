Innovation Week observance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rolling out new ideas and trends in design as well as technology, Kerala Innovation Week will begin this Sunday. It will lend about 5,000 buffs from across the country a platform for direct interaction with experts to learn more about collaborative startup ecosystem that aims to boost entrepreneurship in the state.

The programme, conducted in association with Global Shapers Community, Kochi, is an initiative of World Economic Forum. The event comes as part of the state government’s effort to propel the economy with new-age technology. The innovation week will be observed from May 22 to 28.