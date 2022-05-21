STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Trippy shades of nature and dreams

Be it the abstract piece in the centre with a mix of pastel and bright shades, or the majority of the naturescapes that adorn the walls.

Published: 21st May 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Artists and public at the Nirvana Art Gallery at Mattancherry

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Paintings of landscapes, childhood memories and abstract works welcome one to the Nirvana Art Collective’s gallery in Mattancherry, where an exhibition titled ‘The Beauty of Silence’ is currently on. 
The blend of bright, popping colours are quite trippy. Be it the abstract piece in the centre with a mix of pastel and bright shades, or the majority of the naturescapes that adorn the walls.

The group exhibition showcases the works of 10 artists — Anil Pattanam, Priya Sreedevan, Sreeja Menon, Vijayan Balakrishnan, Sajna Fahia, Satheesh Kumar B Chengannur, Sailaja Binny, Shaleena Nair, Sreeja Karippayil and Veena Satish are exhibiting their works at the show.

“Not just experienced artists, newcomers like me are also given a platform here,” says Shaleena, a techie-turned-artist. Three of her paintings —  Racing to Glory, The Eternal Cascade and The Sunset Trail — are part of the show. The landscapes are centred around places she has been to.

Surreal works of dreamscapes, abstract works on women’s rights, and nature are the themes highlighted in the latest show coordinated by Sreekanth Nettoor, an artist and one of the founders of the gallery.
The exhibition will conclude on May 26

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp