Trippy shades of nature and dreams

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Paintings of landscapes, childhood memories and abstract works welcome one to the Nirvana Art Collective’s gallery in Mattancherry, where an exhibition titled ‘The Beauty of Silence’ is currently on.

The blend of bright, popping colours are quite trippy. Be it the abstract piece in the centre with a mix of pastel and bright shades, or the majority of the naturescapes that adorn the walls.

The group exhibition showcases the works of 10 artists — Anil Pattanam, Priya Sreedevan, Sreeja Menon, Vijayan Balakrishnan, Sajna Fahia, Satheesh Kumar B Chengannur, Sailaja Binny, Shaleena Nair, Sreeja Karippayil and Veena Satish are exhibiting their works at the show.

“Not just experienced artists, newcomers like me are also given a platform here,” says Shaleena, a techie-turned-artist. Three of her paintings — Racing to Glory, The Eternal Cascade and The Sunset Trail — are part of the show. The landscapes are centred around places she has been to.

Surreal works of dreamscapes, abstract works on women’s rights, and nature are the themes highlighted in the latest show coordinated by Sreekanth Nettoor, an artist and one of the founders of the gallery.

The exhibition will conclude on May 26