30-day deadline ends, corp fails to put docked Ro-Ro vessel back in service

Having dry-docked the Ro-Ro vessel ‘Sethusagar-2’ at the Cochin Shipyard, the Kochi corporation has failed to keep its promise to restart it within 30 days. 

Published: 23rd May 2022 04:55 AM

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Having dry-docked the Ro-Ro vessel ‘Sethusagar-2’ at the Cochin Shipyard, the Kochi corporation has failed to keep its promise to restart it within 30 days. The vessel was docked for maintenance on April 21, with the corporation secretary promising to put it back into service after a month. Now, the corporation officials neither have an update on the work done nor a clue when it will be back in service. 

Protesting the delay, the West Kochi Passengers’ Association has placed a countdown board near the jetty in Fort Kochi. The association will add the days till the corporation fulfils its promise, said a passenger. The corporation’s deadline expired on May 20.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said he could not follow up on the issue as he was busy with election-related work. He will soon check on the progress of the work on the Ro-Ro vessel, he said. Meanwhile, opposition leader Antony Kureethara said, within three months, it will be the turn of ‘Sethusagar-1’ to be sent for repair work.

“The situation will be the same when Sethusagar-2 is back after repair work. And while the work was going on, none of the corporation officials was at the shipyard to follow up,” Kureethara alleged. Over the past three months, the shortage of vessels on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route has forced passengers to wait for hours together. 

“With schools and colleges reopening, the rush will become heavier. The corporation is answerable for all this,” said Arun Thomas, a commuter.

