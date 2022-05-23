STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leptospirosis cases rising: Health department

With waterlogging reported at various places in Ernakulam district, the health department has advised caution against the possible spread of leptospirosis cases.

Published: 23rd May 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 04:54 AM

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With waterlogging reported at various places in Ernakulam district, the health department has advised caution against the possible spread of leptospirosis cases. Over 200 leptospirosis cases have been reported in the district so far this year. Seven deaths too are suspected to have been caused by the disease, an official said. 

As many as 91 leptospirosis cases have been confirmed while 121 are suspected. With poll campaigning progressing in various parts of the district, district medical officer V Jayasree urged all those coming in contact with contaminated water to take the preventive tablet, doxycycline.

“Those campaigning are at risk of coming in contact with unclean water on the roads. Sanitation workers and those involved in rescue operations developing fever or any related symptoms should consult doctors at the earliest,” Dr Jayasree said. She said the deaths reported are among those who had failed to take preventive measures or seek treatment despite having symptoms. 

“To prevent death, timely intervention is required. And given the rain, more cases and deaths are expected. So people should remain on guard,” the district medical officer said. Doxycycline tablets are available for free at all government health centres, a health department official said. “Those involved in sanitation work, farming activities and rescue operations in flooded areas should watch out for the symptoms of fever,” the official said.

