Four-week long training programme on Foundations of Early Childhood  Education and Care (ECEC) STEM is self-paced and follows Finnish pedagogical techniques. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Applications have been invited for B.Ed. and M.Ed. students as well as entry-level and mid-career teachers for an online teacher training programme conducted by the University of Helsinki Centre for Continuing Education HY, Finland. 

The course will commence on June 8. After the course completion, candidates will receive a certificate.
For details, www.hy.venturevillage.world/foundations-of-ecec-stem-course/ or call 9745330111

