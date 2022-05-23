By Express News Service

KOCHI: Applications have been invited for B.Ed. and M.Ed. students as well as entry-level and mid-career teachers for an online teacher training programme conducted by the University of Helsinki Centre for Continuing Education HY, Finland.

Four-week long training programme on Foundations of Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) STEM is self-paced and follows Finnish pedagogical techniques.

The course will commence on June 8. After the course completion, candidates will receive a certificate.

For details, www.hy.venturevillage.world/foundations-of-ecec-stem-course/ or call 9745330111