Cops gear up for disaster relief during monsoon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have pulled up their socks ahead of the monsoon, which is likely to hit Kerala this week itself. Not only are they preparing to aid people during any natural calamity that the rain might trigger, but the police are also looking to thwart thefts which see an uptick during the season.

The Ernakulam Rural police have started a 24-hour control room at their Aluva district headquarters where people can call for help during any natural disaster and also report any crime. An emergency response team under the leadership of District Police Chief K Karthick has been formed to rescue people affected by floods or landslides. The team has been equipped with emergency lights, pump sets, torches, life jackets and ropes.

To tackle thefts, the police will intensify night patrolling. Special groups would also be formed by collaborating with residents’ associations, merchants, autorickshaw drivers and welfare groups in each locality to curb thefts.