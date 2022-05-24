Food poisoning at Cusat; hostels shut, examinations suspended

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 130 students of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) were rushed to hospitals with some of them admitted to the Ernakulam Government Medical College after they complained of uneasiness, vomiting and fever. Following the incident, the hostels on the campus were shut and offline classes suspended.

According to Jayasree V, district medical officer, the officials from the department along with food safety officers inspected the hostels and then advised the university authorities to close them. “Not all 130 students are suffering from food poisoning. Nine students have been detected as Covid positive,” she said. The symptoms of food poisoning and Covid were detected among the students right after the conclusion of the three-day university youth festival. According to DMO, the students were admitted to various hospitals on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, according to university authorities, even day-scholars showed symptoms of food poisoning and fever. “It is suspected that food poisoning might have happened during the youth festival,” said university authorities. The team from the health department which had come to identify the reason behind food poisoning held medical camps at three places on the campus. According to the university authorities, in accordance with the directive of the district medical officer, all university hostels have been closed with immediate effect. “They will remain shut till May 30.

All students including non-Keralites have been directed to vacate the hostel with their belongings latest by Tuesday 5 pm,” the officials said. All regular examinations, except final-year UG and PG - regular and supplementary - scheduled to be held in May stand postponed. Revised dates will be announced later. Final-year UG and PG examinations will be conducted as per schedule. Candidates attending the final-year examinations and the research scholars will only be permitted to stay in hostels. Regular classes will be switched to online mode till May 31.