Make school cool again

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

Transitioning back to a regular academic year after missing full terms of in-person classes for more than two years is going to be a challenging experience for parents, teachers and children. Many children, who were mostly confined to their homes over the past two years, face a wide range of issues, including social anxiety, sleep cycle disruption, screen and gadget addictions, hyperactivity, gaming addictions and emotional instability, experts fear.

They note that the number of parents seeking professional help for their children has gone up. They also point to the worrying spike in the suicide rate among children over the past two years. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in 2020, at least 324 child suicides were reported. In 2021, the figure rose to 345.

Parents, as well as teachers, should be patient and give children ample time for a healthy transition to the normal school routine, experts stress. Kochi-based child psychologist Nisha M S says children, especially younger ones, may display aversion towards school initially. “Children who have had unbridled access to gadgets may develop a sense of deprivation once school begins. This could even lead to unexplained aggression,” she cautions. “In most cases, this would change once the kids make friends and get to play at school. Some children, however, may need help to cope.”

Psychiatrist Arun B Nair of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital says the lack of fixed routines and physical activity has adversely affected the children.“Many of them have forgotten social ethics and are dull due to lack of physical activities,” he notes. “Getting back to a normal academic routine is going to be a challenge for them. Teachers and parents should be patient, and give them time for offline adaptation.

”The primary focus right now should be on “life skills”, adds Arun. “Children need a more participatory, process-oriented, activity-based life skill education and this should essentially be given from day one of the school reopening,” he says.Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at schools. “We have to start from the beginning once again,” says Father Mathew Thengampally, principal of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram. “We will give psychological support to students and initiate them to normal studies in a gradual manner. We have asked the teachers to go slow and not rush.”

Jaya Sabin, principal of Greets Public School in Kaloor, Kochi, says the institution is planning a “mega welcome” for children. “There will be a grand opening on June 1, for all students, right from LKG to Class 12. Cartoon characters would be welcoming them back. The youngest ones would be given surprise gifts. We will alsoorganise cultural activities, along with dance and music. The idea is to create a positive vibe,” she says.

Such initiatives are important, says Arun. The psychiatrist also adds that parents should be careful while interacting with children. “Never present going to school as a punishment or something unpleasant. Going to school should be like a celebration,” he says.

Focus on essential skills

Lack of exposure to the school environment over the past two years has caused skill deficiencies among children. Peer group cooperation, conflict resolutions skill and teamwork are key areas that would need attention, say experts. Psychiatrist Nidhin George Kodiyan of Alappuzha Medical College says parents should give confidence to their children and ensure they are not exposed to unwanted stress. “Schooling and peer group interaction is crucial for the emotional, social and mental development of children,” he adds. “Studies show that many children have developed behavioural problems owing to stress in families.”

Screen time, too, should be gradually curbed. “It should ideally be restricted to an hour a day. Children who spend more time on gadgets show learning disabilities because of lack of focus,” says Nidhin.

Parents, however, have been struggling to implement such restrictions. Veena V, mother of a Class 7 student, hopes the reopening of school would help reduce device addiction among children. “They get aggressive or sullen when parents place curbs. For instance, if I lock the device up, my child gets upset,” she says.

VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY

About 86 per cent of the students who exhibited poor academic performance after the onset of online education had low levels of Vitamin D, according to a recent study by the psychiatric wing of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The study was carried out among 600 students who had sought professional help to improve academic performances. Dr Arun says physical activity with exposure to sunlight should be introduced into the routines of children. “The students [covered in the study] showed a huge improvement in studies after the Vitamin D deficiency was resolved,” he notes. “Vitamin D deficiency would slow down the brain information processing and also cause memory issues.”