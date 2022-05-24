‘Reopen sesame’, chorus Kochi traders

Shainu mohan and Steni simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With just a few days left for schools to reopen in Kerala, the school market is abuzz with activities, almost like a return to the pre-pandemic times. Shopping centres and marketplaces are flooded with parents and children excitedly purchasing everything from bags, umbrellas, bottles and stationery. Traders have upgraded their stocks to woo the children and make brisk business this season.

According to traders, the prices of stationery goods and school materials have gone up by 40 to 50 per cent. State president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti Manoj S S said the school market is yet to pick up.

“In Ernakulam district, 31 school markets were opened by cooperative societies alone. Unfortunately, the state government is turning a blind eye to the plight of such businesses. The traders are paying GST and other taxes, while these societies set up temporary shops and evade taxes,” says Manoj. Sijo Joseph, the owner of S World Distributor, a stationery store at Elamakkara, says, “The sales of student supplies are very dull. Many parents are still encouraging online classes. This might affect our business. I used to import all these stationery items from China. However, since it’s not possible now, I am importing it from Mumbai and Delhi.”

The footwear industry alone makes around Rs 250 crore during school reopening every year. Parents spend an average of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for purchases for a single student. “As per norms set by the CBSE, schools are not allowed to do any trade inside the campus. These rules are being violated. We will take this up seriously with the authorities concerned,” he adds.

Hussain Kunnukara, state treasurer of the Kerala Retail Footwear association, said he is hoping for good sales this year. “We have stocked up trendy bags, umbrellas and school-related stationery. However, we are concerned about the way few schools are directly selling stationery items. Though we are not against the cooperative banks distributing free students’ supplies to those who cannot afford them, it is unacceptable that some private schools are selling students’ supplies, that too, at a higher rate than that charged by the traders,” he says.

Around 30,000 traders are selling school-related supplies across the state. Expecting high demand, traders have already bought stock ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. “However, only after the schools reopen, we will be able to know about the status of the sales this year,” adds Hussain, who owns a bag and footwear shop in Ernakulam.

Uniform scarcity hits students

The scarcity of uniform materials and ready-made uniforms has hit parents and students alike. The ongoing power crisis in Northern India has hampered textile production, which is, in turn, causing a uniform material shortage in Kerala.

Parents are queuing up at Formost, a store at MG Road. “I went there today. My children’s uniforms are available only in two places in Kochi and both are saying there is no stock. At Formost, they asked me to wait till July. Luckily, I bought textbooks in March itself,” says Ajith Joy in Kochi.

Another customer at the store says he has been waiting for quite some time. “I have been waiting just to place the order. According to the staff here, there is no stock left,” says Raju M N. Veena V, a parent who was seen returning without uniform material, said her kids’ old clothes and shoes won’t fit them anymore. “They need everything new and we have to shell out more money as everything costs more,” says Veena.