Biodiversity brainstorming

The eight-member committee in each self government body can conserve a place’s rich biodiversity.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Climate change, Technology

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of International Day For Biological Diversity, Grassroute — an environment collective based in Nayarambalam — hosted a half-day workshop on the importance of biodiversity management committees (BMCs) formed in local bodies and the maintenance of the People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR). According to Sreeja K S, Ernakulam district coordinator of Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB), of 111 BMCs, many are not active in most of the panchayats. “Only 70 BMCs have updated their PBR,” she said.

The eight-member committee in each self government body can conserve a place’s rich biodiversity. It has the right to minimise or restrict any activities that would have an adverse impact on the commercial 
and livelihood activities of the ecosystem. “The register will be a comprehensive record of biodiversity in each region. Any developmental activities to be taken up in the future will be based on these registers. After the floods, several losses have happened. So PBR would help evaluate the amount of loss. 

Hence, updating the PBR is vital,”said Sreeja.
According to her, BMCs are not active in many local bodies. Whereas BMC in Edakkattuvayal, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor, Valakom, and Kadamakkudy have been showcasing good performance.
“The members aren’t aware of the responsibilities of the body. In many panchayats, the committee was reconstituted only recently. We will be giving training to the members to create awareness,” said Sreeja.

