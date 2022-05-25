STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCTV cam footage  helps nab minor’s molestor in Kochi Metro

Plus-II student had nasty experience while travelling from Petta to Changampuzha Park 

Published: 25th May 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CCTV camera inside a Kochi Metro coach helped police identify and arrest a 42-year-old man, who was accused of molesting a minor girl. The Kochi Metro Police registered a case following a complaint filed by the girl. “As per the details given by the complainant, we examined the CCTC visuals and identified the accused, Manosh P A of North Paravoor. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 28, 2022 at 1.30pm. The girl, a plus-two student, was travelling from Petta to Changampuzha Park. The accused, who boarded the train from Ernakulam South, sat near the girl and assaulted her sexually by intentionally touching her body using hand and leg, the police said. The case was registered based on the statement given by the girl on April 30. She alleged that the accused  touched her right leg with his left leg deliberately though she tried to avoid it. He also touched her right arm with his left arm and tried to speak to her, asking about the school were she was studying. She took up the matter with her parents.

“Her description of the accused helped identify him from the CCTV visuals,” the officer said adding that though the accused moved the Pocso court for bail submitting that he was innocent, it was denied. “During interrogation, the accused said he did not commit any offence as alleged and that he used to travel regularly in Kochi Metro because he is a medical representative,” the officer added.

