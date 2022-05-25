STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Thrikkakara bypolls: Kerala HC dismisses plea against accepting Uma Thomas' papers

The petition was filed by C P Dileep Nair, a candidate in the byelection, challenging the decision of the returning officer.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Uma Thomas, the UDF candidate in the Thrikkakara bypoll, kneels down to touch the tomb of her husband P T Thomas at St Joseph’s Church cemetery | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the order of the Returning Officer accepting the nomination papers of UDF candidate Uma Thomas in the Thrikkakara bypoll.

Justice N Nagaresh held that once the nomination paper of a candidate is accepted, the aggrieved person has only one remedy which is to file an ‘election petition’ after the polls. “The court cannot interfere with the orders passed by the Election Commission at this stage,” held the court. The petition was filed by C P Dileep Nair, a candidate in the byelection, challenging the decision of the returning officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Thrikkakara bypoll Uma Thomas UDF
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp