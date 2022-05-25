Thrikkakara bypolls: Kerala HC dismisses plea against accepting Uma Thomas' papers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the order of the Returning Officer accepting the nomination papers of UDF candidate Uma Thomas in the Thrikkakara bypoll.



Justice N Nagaresh held that once the nomination paper of a candidate is accepted, the aggrieved person has only one remedy which is to file an ‘election petition’ after the polls. “The court cannot interfere with the orders passed by the Election Commission at this stage,” held the court. The petition was filed by C P Dileep Nair, a candidate in the byelection, challenging the decision of the returning officer.