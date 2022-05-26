STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

If I were MLA: Roads, water supply, student support top my manifesto, says this college student

Usually, just one rainy season is enough to damage the roads.

Published: 26th May 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ashik Hassim is down with a fever. But the idea of getting to become an MLA for a day invigorates the fresh BBA graduate from the KMM College of Arts and Science in Thrikkakara. “I have often dreamt of becoming a public representative,” he says, with a grin. There are “many problems around you”, he adds. “Just a motorcycle ride around the city would reveal so many issues,” says Ashik. “So, I have thought about how to solve them.” 

The first thing he would focus on is setting up “a team to ensure that development activities are carried out scientifically”. He says the main issues in Thrikkakara are road development and water scarcity.  

“My home is near Lulu Mall in Edappally. While travelling from here to college or other parts of the city, the pothole-ridden roads and traffic congestion irk me,” Ashik says. “On becoming an MLA, I will ensure road construction and tarring are appropriate for our climate. Usually, just one rainy season is enough to damage the roads. I will also initiate a project to widen the roads.” 

Thrikkakara faces a “huge water crisis”, he notes. “Many parts of the constituency don’t get adequate clean water, especially during summer. I will launch more water-supply facilities,” he adds. Ashik vows to help students at self-financing colleges. “There will be students who are struggling; we should support them,” he says, noting the hardships faced by students during the pandemic. 

A public playground, too, is there on his manifesto. “There are not many playgrounds, where children can play every evening. We also lack public parks. I would introduce coaching facilities, too. This will help children interact with each other, play and, even become sports stars.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrikkakara bypoll
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp