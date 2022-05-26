If I were MLA: Roads, water supply, student support top my manifesto, says this college student

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ashik Hassim is down with a fever. But the idea of getting to become an MLA for a day invigorates the fresh BBA graduate from the KMM College of Arts and Science in Thrikkakara. “I have often dreamt of becoming a public representative,” he says, with a grin. There are “many problems around you”, he adds. “Just a motorcycle ride around the city would reveal so many issues,” says Ashik. “So, I have thought about how to solve them.”

The first thing he would focus on is setting up “a team to ensure that development activities are carried out scientifically”. He says the main issues in Thrikkakara are road development and water scarcity.

“My home is near Lulu Mall in Edappally. While travelling from here to college or other parts of the city, the pothole-ridden roads and traffic congestion irk me,” Ashik says. “On becoming an MLA, I will ensure road construction and tarring are appropriate for our climate. Usually, just one rainy season is enough to damage the roads. I will also initiate a project to widen the roads.”

Thrikkakara faces a “huge water crisis”, he notes. “Many parts of the constituency don’t get adequate clean water, especially during summer. I will launch more water-supply facilities,” he adds. Ashik vows to help students at self-financing colleges. “There will be students who are struggling; we should support them,” he says, noting the hardships faced by students during the pandemic.

A public playground, too, is there on his manifesto. “There are not many playgrounds, where children can play every evening. We also lack public parks. I would introduce coaching facilities, too. This will help children interact with each other, play and, even become sports stars.”